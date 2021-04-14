WINDSOR, ONT. -- Provincial police are looking to identify a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was struck in Kingsville Tuesday night.

Police were called to Highway 3 near County Road 34 around 11:25 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian in which the driver fled.

According to police the pedestrian was crossing Highway 3 when they were hit by a westbound vehicle.

The driver fled the area in the vehicle and has not been located.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect vehicle and driver.

The suspect vehicle may have damage to the front right passenger side and possibly be missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.