Police now have one person in custody after an early morning home invasion in Leamington.

The OPP were called to a home in the 100 block of Oak Street around 5:20 a.m. on August 6.

Police say three men carrying weapons forced their way into a home and a woman in the house was hurt when she tried to flee.

Edis Rodriguez-Flores, 32, of Leamington faces numerous charges including break and enter, two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and commit robbery to steal a firearm.

Police say two other suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the Leamington OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com