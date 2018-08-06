

CTV Windsor





OPP are investigating an early morning home-invasion in Leamington.

Around 5:20 a.m., three males carrying weapons forced their way into a home in the 100 block of Oak Street.

A female in the house was hurt when she tried to flee.

Two suspects were wearing disguises. The third did not have a disguise and is thought to be known to the victims.

All three fled on foot and are still at large.

Police say the incident could be related to a disturbance a few hours earlier at a Talbot Street West business.

Contact police if you have any information.