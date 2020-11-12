WINDSOR, ONT. -- Following the direction of the health unit, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board dismissed a cohort of 19 students from WJ Langlois Catholic Elementary School after receiving notification of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

WECDSB learned of the confirmed case late Thursday afternoon and has notified the affected students to not attend school Friday.

“We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected,” Stephen Fields, WECDSB communications coordinator, said in an email. “The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.”

A voice message has also been sent home to the entire school community letting parents know that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children can continue to go to school as usual.

The board says it is doing everything to cooperate with the health unit and to continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment. Parents have been reminded to monitor their children for symptoms each morning and keep them home from school if they are ill.

The WECDSB posts updates of confirmed COVID-19 case in its schools on the board's website.