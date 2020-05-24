LONDON, ONT. -- Officials will continue the search for a man who jumped in the Detroit River on Monday.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, witnesses saw the man leap into the water at Ouellette Avenue.

The Windsor police marine unit and U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search but could not find the man.

It was called off Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning.

Again search efforts did not find the man and were called off again Sunday evening.

Windsor police say the Marine Unit will be back in the water Monday morning.