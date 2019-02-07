

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on McKay Avenue.

Windsor police were called to the on McKay, north of Tecumseh Road at 8:54 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the bus struck three parked cars. There were no people in the other vehicles at the time.

It appears the bus sustained front-end damage. A car and SUV also showed visible damage.

The bus driver reported minor injuries. There were no students on the bus.