School bus involved in crash in Windsor
Windsor police were called to the crash on McKay, north of Tecumseh Road in Windsor on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 10:50AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 7, 2019 11:04AM EST
Windsor police are investigating after a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on McKay Avenue.
Windsor police were called to the on McKay, north of Tecumseh Road at 8:54 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say the bus struck three parked cars. There were no people in the other vehicles at the time.
It appears the bus sustained front-end damage. A car and SUV also showed visible damage.
The bus driver reported minor injuries. There were no students on the bus.