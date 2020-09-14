WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is asking high school students to check their email for schedules after issues with the computer system.

On Sunday, GECDSB told students to check their board-provided emails for information from teachers and schedules for Monday and Tuesday.

The #GECDSB apologizes for the delay - all secondary school students will be receiving instructions about scheduling for Monday & Tuesday through their board-provided e-mail accounts. — GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) September 13, 2020

The schedules were expected to be distributed on Sunday morning, but there were issues with the Edsby computer system.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federal District 9 reps tell AM800 they would like a delay to the start until Wednesday as it gets sorted out.