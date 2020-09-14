Advertisement
Schedules delayed for Windsor-Essex public high school students
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 7:45AM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 14, 2020 8:24AM EDT
Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is asking high school students to check their email for schedules after issues with the computer system.
On Sunday, GECDSB told students to check their board-provided emails for information from teachers and schedules for Monday and Tuesday.
The schedules were expected to be distributed on Sunday morning, but there were issues with the Edsby computer system.
Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federal District 9 reps tell AM800 they would like a delay to the start until Wednesday as it gets sorted out.