Santa Claus parades happening in Windsor-Essex

It looks like Santa Claus will have a busy holiday schedule with appearances at several parades across the region.

Here’s a list of the 2022 holiday parades:

Tecumseh – Friday, Nov. 18. at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Lacasse Blvd and Clapp St. before traveling southbound along Lacasse Blvd to Tecumseh Rd, continuing westbound on Tecumseh Rd to Lesperance Rd, and will make a final turn northbound travelling on Lesperance Rd to Tecumseh Town Hall.

Kingsville – Saturday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. Kingsville's Fantasy of Lights Celebration begins with the annual Santa Claus Parade, followed by opening ceremonies at Lakeside Park. The parade starts at Jasperson and Main Street at 5:00 pm. After the parade, join us in the upper bowl of Lakeside Park for Christmas music and hot chocolate, and watch Santa flick the switch to light up the displays. We'll end the evening with fireworks. Kingsville Santa parade. (Source: Town of Kingsville)

Amherstburg – Nov. 26, 6 p.m. Route begins at Sandwich Street South to Richmond Street to Dalhousie Street. Enjoy a magical night of holiday floats, entertainment and spreading some holiday cheer. Come early to enjoy family friendly activities, fire show, entertainment, refreshments, games, arts and crafts and more in Amherstburg at the new Fan Zone created by the Windsor Parade Corporation.

Leamington – Nov. 26 ,6 p.m. Candyland Leamington Christmas Parade returns for 2022! Parade begins at Georgia Ave., continues north through the town. Parade ends at the Fairgrounds.

Windsor – Dec. 3, 6.p.m. The 54th Annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade presented by The Wyandotte Town Centre BIA. The Parade Kicks off at 6pm sharp down Wyandotte. Come early between 3-5:30pm and enjoy family friendly activities and make sure to pick up your free passport and fill it out at participating merchants. Santa parade map in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Parade Corporation)

Essex – Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. Runs down Talbot Street from Fairview Avenue East to Maidstone Avenue West.

Know of a local parade to add? Please email ctvwindsorweb@bellmedia.ca.