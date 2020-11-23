WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County School Board has reported cases of COVID-19 at two of its schools on Monday.

According to the GECDSB website, there has been cases confirmed at Sandwich Secondary School, Riverside Secondary School and Tecumseh Vista Elementary.

A letter informing the school community about the case says there has been a “high-risk” exposure case at the school and they have been working with the health unit to provide lists of staff and students to aid in contact tracing.

The school remains open and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit is contacting those who have been identified as a high-risk exposure with the confirmed case and will give directions to follow.

Those who have not been contacted have not been identified as a close contact.

A memo from Tecumseh Vista notifying the community of the “high-risk exposure case” says the WECHU has not recommended any further action at the school level.

A "high-risk exposure case" was reported at Riverside Sunday and Monday, a letter has been issued making the school community aware of the cases. According to the school's website, it will remain open and all affected students and staff have been notified and are following the directions of WECHU.

All three schools encourage students and stuff to monitor themselves or their children for COVID-19 symptoms each morning using the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 screening tool and to stay home if you are feeling sick.