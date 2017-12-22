

CTV Windsor





The Salvation Army is looking for a Christmas miracle in Windsor.

Public Relations & Development Representative, Shannon Wise, says they are $38,000 short of reaching their Kettle Campaign goal of $315,000 this year.

“Hidden poverty is a real issue in Windsor and our campaign has to be successful in order to help the most vulnerable in our city,” says Wise. “We hope the community will respond and make a donation in one of our many kettles in the community.”

Major Paul Rideout, the Director of Community & Family Services, says “we have faith the goal can be reached” by the end of the day Saturday.

The community has already responded. Wise says volunteers have filled the remaining kettle shifts.

“We had a phenomenal response to our plea for volunteers last week,” says Wise.

Donations can be made online at www.FilltheKettle.com, www.SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.