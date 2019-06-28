

CTV Windsor





People from more than 130 cultures call Windsor-Essex home.

Many of those cultures were represented Thursday at the riverfront to celebrate Multiculturalism Day in Canada.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County organized a group picture with the big Canadian flag in the background.

Organizers say Canada was the first country in the world to create a multiculturalism policy in 1971.

MCC Executive Director Kathleen Thomas says it’s one of the reasons why people from around the world look to come here, and more specifically to Windsor-Essex.

“It’s both an urban and a rural community with you know agricultural, it’s the automotive capital so a lot of people came in here for jobs and I think most of all it’s a very welcoming community,” says Thomas.