Multiculturalism Day celebrated in Windsor
Many cultures were represented at the riverfront to celebrate Multiculturalism Day in Canada in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 28, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 11:37AM EDT
People from more than 130 cultures call Windsor-Essex home.
Many of those cultures were represented Thursday at the riverfront to celebrate Multiculturalism Day in Canada.
The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County organized a group picture with the big Canadian flag in the background.
Organizers say Canada was the first country in the world to create a multiculturalism policy in 1971.
MCC Executive Director Kathleen Thomas says it’s one of the reasons why people from around the world look to come here, and more specifically to Windsor-Essex.
“It’s both an urban and a rural community with you know agricultural, it’s the automotive capital so a lot of people came in here for jobs and I think most of all it’s a very welcoming community,” says Thomas.