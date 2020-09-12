WINDSOR, ONT. -- Featuring drag queens like Disco Jesus and DJ Mankind, the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest kicked off its festivities Saturday with brunch at Rockstar Music Hall.

The event is one of the few to be in person this year.

“Pride is not just once a year, it’s all year so you know what, just because you couldn’t make it out to Pride Fest through virtual or physical — you should celebrate who you are all the time,” Windsor-Essex Pride Fest president David Lenz said.

Whilere there is no parade this year, there will be a gender and sexual diversity workshop, seminary on racism and the Pride Day celebration Sunday afternoon.