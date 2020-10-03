WINDSOR, ONT. -- Frustration among the local curling community is mounting.

"We’re upset, we’re disappointed. Some of us are angry,” said Andrew Kuntz.

Around 50 people gathered at Roseland Golf and Curling Club to protest the board’s recent decision to cancel the season.

"Why can different sports be played other Canadian sports be played and curling can’t be played in the city?"

Roseland Golf and Curling Club is owned and operated by the City of Windsor.

Board Chair, Fred Francis says the board is putting safety first and cancelling the upcoming season.

"Going into cold and flu season and understanding that COVID-19 is still with us but hasn’t gone anywhere, the board has decided to air on the side of caution," said Francis.

Avid curler, Andrew Kuntz has been hitting the pebbled ice for more than three decades. He says he is one of 400 curlers who enjoy the sport at Roseland on a regular basis. He says recommendations from health officials state curling can be done safely.

"We think could safely return to curling using those guidelines similar to how children are going back to school, we are resuming some of the normal parts of our life and most other sports are being played in the city," said Kuntz

Ward 10 city councillor, Jim Morrison was in attendance today.

He supports curlers, but says they should respect the decision of the board.

"You can still ask for people to overturn their vote so I encourage problem to do that but be aware that council does not have any authority over the board of directors. It is their decision," said Jim Morrison.

Francis tells CTV News the decision has been made, but looks forward to a return to local curling next season, in, 2021 pending COVID-19 restrictions.

"It’s an inconvenience for some and it’s a hardship for some but really we are doing it in the interest of everyone safety and the public safety," said Francis.