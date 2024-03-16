WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Rollover collision briefly closes northbound Walker Road

    A two-vehicle collision and rollover shut down a section of Walker Road at Plaza Access Road in Windsor, Ont. on March 16, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) A two-vehicle collision and rollover shut down a section of Walker Road at Plaza Access Road in Windsor, Ont. on March 16, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A section of Walker Road was closed late Saturday morning following a two-vehicle rollover collision.

    According to a social media post from the Windsor Police Service, police, fire crews and EMS responded to a section of Walker Road late Saturday morning for a collision.

    The rollover crash reportedly involved two vehicles.

    The cause of the crash or whether there were any injuries remains unclear at this time.

    Northbound Walker Road at Plaza Access Road from Legacy Park (7th Concession) was briefly closed, with police asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

    The road was reopened by police early Saturday afternoon.

    - With files from CTV News Windsor’s Sanjay Maru

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News