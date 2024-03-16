Rollover collision briefly closes northbound Walker Road

A section of Walker Road was closed late Saturday morning following a two-vehicle rollover collision.

According to a social media post from the Windsor Police Service, police, fire crews and EMS responded to a section of Walker Road late Saturday morning for a collision.

The rollover crash reportedly involved two vehicles.

The cause of the crash or whether there were any injuries remains unclear at this time.

Northbound Walker Road at Plaza Access Road from Legacy Park (7th Concession) was briefly closed, with police asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The road was reopened by police early Saturday afternoon.

