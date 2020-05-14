WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Police traffic unit issued 14 traffic and documentary charges to drivers Wednesday during a road safety initiative.

As part of Canada Road Safety Week police conducted “targeted enforcement” of various Chatham intersections. The areas were chosen because they have a statically high collision rate, a news release stated.

“We were very pleased yesterday with the high compliance rate observed regarding driving behaviours often associated with fatal and serious motor vehicle collisions," Const. Josh Filkweert said. “Our goal is the safety of all road users especially during this pandemic, in order to minimize the need for community members requiring emergency front line medical assistance.”

Officers focused on traffic light infractions, seatbelts, hand-held electronic devices and other traffic offences. Police conducted the road enforcement during high collision times of day.

In addition to the 14 traffic and documentary offences, a suspended driver was also located and charged, police said. The person’s vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.