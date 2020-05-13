WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have made an arrest in relation to a string of robberies that hit vacant homes along Erie Shore Drive last month.

Police say around $10,000 worth of items had been stolen, with a combined total damage of about $1,000.

An officer on general patrol observed a stolen truck in Chatham on April 28 and following a short pursuit and foot chase the driver was arrested and charged with unrelated offences.

From there, police learned the stolen property from Erie Shore Drive was being stored at a residence in Chatham.

Officers went to the home and discovered the items, a majority of which have since been returned to their owners.

“We would like to thank the citizens of Erie Shore Drive for their patience and cooperation during this lengthy and complex investigation,” Chief Gary Conn said in a news release. “This investigation is a great example of community members and police working together to hold the person responsible accountable for their actions.”

Officers completed the investigation Wednesday and arrested 34-year-old Chatham man Matthew Buller. He has been charged with seven counts of break and enter and one count of being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.