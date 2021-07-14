Advertisement
Risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex forecast
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 7:36AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 14, 2021 7:46AM EDT
Clouds over the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR,ONT. -- Environment Canada is calling for a warm and windy day with a chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex.
The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers late Wednesday afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/hr.
A high of 29 Celsius is expected with a humidex of 35. UV index 8 or very high.
On Wednesday night, it will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and another risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.
Here’s a look at the EC forecast over the next several days:
- Thursday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.
- Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.
- Sunday..sunny. High 28.
- Monday..sunny. High 28.
- Tuesday..sunny. High 29.