Ridgetown apartment fire causes $100,000 in damage

A Ridgetown resident returned to his apartment on James Lane Sunday to discover a fire had started inside while he was out, police say.

Chatham-Kent police and emergency crews attended the scene. Police say the fire department as able to extinguish the blaze quickly before it spread to any other unit.

Police determined the fire to have started from an electrical source and estimated the damage to be about $100,000.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, police say nobody was inside the apartment at the time.