

CTV Windsor





Popular Canadian comedian Rick Mercer is coming to Windsor.

Mercer, who is also a television personality, political satirist and author, is the second headliner in the WFCU Credit Union speaker series.

Mercer is best known for his work on CBC Television’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes and the Rick Mercer Report.

“The Speaker Series, and our community investment program Inspire as a whole, is designed to provide engaging, entertaining and educational opportunities for people to come together as a community,” said Eddie Francis, President and CEO of WFCU Credit Union. “Our speakers are going to be sharing unique perspectives and experiences on a variety of topics such as entertainment, politics, environment, business and the arts, and it’s this diversification in topics that has allowed us to engage with, and create exciting opportunities for, many individuals in our community.”

Mercer will speak at the Chrysler Theatre on Saturday, September 28.

Anderson Cooper, a renowned journalist, television personality and author, is the first speaker in the series. He will be at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Friday, March 29.

Tickets for Mercer’s show start at $75 and are now on sale at the Chrysler Theatre Box Office and online through www.chryslertheatre.com.

WFCU Credit Union Members can purchase tickets at a discounted price.