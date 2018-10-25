

Windsor police are offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the shooting death of a university student.

Police say Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, 20, was murdered while walking in 200 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Investigators continue to believe that this homicide was a targeted incident, with ties to the Peel Region.

The injured 19-year-old woman, who was an acquaintance of the victim, sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch have interviewed numerous witnesses who were in the area at the time of the homicide.

Investigators believe that Pantlitz-Solomon was originally from the Peel Region and recently residing in Windsor to attend university.

On Sunday evening, Aug. 26 Pantlitz-Solomon attended a party in downtown Windsor, accompanied by the 19-year-old woman.

Early Monday, they were standing on the sidewalk outside of a pizza restaurant.

At this time, police say two males ran toward Pantlitz-Solomon from the west side of Ouellette Avenue, and discharged several rounds from firearms they were carrying.

Officers say Pantlitz-Solomon was shot several times and succumbed to his injuries.

The male suspects were both wearing "hoodie" style sweaters with the hoods up over their head, cinched tightly over their face to conceal their identity.

Both male suspects were in possession of a firearm.

Witnesses described the suspects as being possibly black or hispanic males, one of whom had darker skin than the other.

Police say after the shooting, both male suspects ran toward the west side of Ouellette Avenue, then north toward Chatham Street, where it is believed they fled in a newer model white Nissan Altima.

The following day, a white Nissan Altima was involved in an incident with police in the Peel Region.

A male suspect fled from the vehicle, and his identity has not been confirmed.

A handgun was recovered in the white Nissan Altima, which is believed to be one of the involved firearms used in the homicide of Pantlitz-Solomon.

Investigators from the Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch continue to work with investigators from the Peel Region.

The Windsor Police Service is appealing to the public for information in this homicide investigation.

Police are offering a reward of $5000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the parties responsible for the murder of Pantlitz-Solomon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.