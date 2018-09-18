

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents pushing for a pedestrian crossover on Riverside Drive near Coventry Gardens and Reaume Park will have to wait until next year's budget.

A number of residents have complained to the city about the area being dangerous because of a bend in the road nearby and high traffic volumes, which makes it a difficult street to safely cross.

A crossover is planned for the space when the $6.3-million Riverside Vista project comes to that neighbourhood, but that is not planned until 2024.

Ward 6 councillor Jo-anne Gignac has asked city staff for options during budget deliberations to move the next phase of the project ahead to address the residents' concerns.

“When you have a park as beautiful as Reaume Park and Coventry Park, on any given day you're going to find an awful lot of people in there,” says Gignac. “We want people to use our parks, and so being able to get there safely is important."

A crossover in that location would likely cost $90,000.