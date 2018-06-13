

CTV Windsor





A section of Riverside Drive will be closed for several months as construction begins on the $6.3-million Riverside Drive Vista Improvement Project.

Amico Infrastructures has been awarded the first phase of the project.

The work will run from Riverdale Avenue to Lauzon Road.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's something that's been on the council books for probably almost 12 years.

Part of the work will include larger, separated sewers as well as barrier curbs – part of the mayor’s eight-point plan to help stop flooding in the city.

Amico says the road closure will begin Monday, June 18 and run through until December, 2018.

All traffic will be rerouted to Wyandotte Street.