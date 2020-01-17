WINDSOR -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit continues to urge residents, businesses and schools to test their buildings for radon.

Radon is a radioactive gas produced when naturally occurring uranium, found in soil and rock, decays.

Health officials say radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers...

A 2018 study revealed 11 per cent of Windsor Essex homes tested over a three-year period had higher than normal levels of the odorless gas.

The health unit's Phil Wong tells CTV News radon testing kits are available at hardware stores for about $30 to $40 and encourages people to investigate for their own health.