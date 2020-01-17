Residents, businesses and schools encouraged to test for radon
Published Friday, January 17, 2020 10:57AM EST
WINDSOR -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit continues to urge residents, businesses and schools to test their buildings for radon.
Radon is a radioactive gas produced when naturally occurring uranium, found in soil and rock, decays.
Health officials say radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers...
A 2018 study revealed 11 per cent of Windsor Essex homes tested over a three-year period had higher than normal levels of the odorless gas.
The health unit's Phil Wong tells CTV News radon testing kits are available at hardware stores for about $30 to $40 and encourages people to investigate for their own health.