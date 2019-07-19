

CTV Windsor





An evening search for a reported swimmer in the Detroit River has proved unsuccessful in its early stages.

A widespread search effort was launched after the Windsor Police Service received a number of calls around 8:07 p.m. on Friday reporting a swimmer in the Detroit River in the area of the 9200-block of Riverside Drive — near Peche Island, the Windsor Yacht Club and Lilly Kazzilly’s restaurant.

Police believe the reported swimmer may have taken to the waters from Sandpoint Beach, further east of Peche Island.

The search included both marine and land units of WPS, an RCMP boat along with Canadian and US Coast Guard resources.

US Coast Guard helicopters also aided first responders in the search.

Reports to Windsor police indicated the swimmer was not in distress and ignored calls from boaters.

Peche Island and Sandpoint Beach were both searched on foot with anyone being found.