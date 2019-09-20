

The remains of a LaSalle woman killed in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are now back in Canada.

Alishia Liolli, 27, was killed when the Category 5 storm hit the island on Sept. 1.

AM800 News reports her remains were on a flight with her husband Dany and their 17-month son Evans and it arrived in Toronto after 4 p.m. Friday.

In a statement, the Lioli and Coco families say they would like to "thank the entire community along with the federal government, Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland and the Canadian Embassy for bringing Alishia back home."

A visitation is planned for Sunday, Sept. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Families First Funeral Home on Dougall Avenue.

A memorial mass is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at Assumption Church.

Her obituary says "Alishia was compassionate and giving; she went above and beyond to help everyone. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness."

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alishia’s memory may be made to Autism Services of Windsor & Essex County.