

CTV Windsor





A funeral has been tentatively set for a LaSalle woman who died in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian.

Alishia Liolli, 27, died after the full force of Dorian hit the Caribbean islands on Sept. 1.

Liolli had moved to the Bahamas in 2013 where she helped build and run a program for adults with autism. She lived with her husband, three step-children and her 17-month-old son, who is a Canadian citizen.

Her mother, Josie McDonagh, could not get in touch with her daughter or her son-in-law for days as she frantically posted for help on various websites.

Now the family is awaiting confirmation that her remains were on a flight due to arrive in Canada on Thursday afternoon.

A visitation is planned for Sunday, Sept. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Families First Funeral Home on Dougall Avenue.

A memorial mass is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at Assumption Church.

Her obituary says "Alishia was compassionate and giving; she went above and beyond to help everyone. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness."

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alishia’s memory may be made to Autism Services of Windsor & Essex County.