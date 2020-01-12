WINDSOR, ONT. -- There was a record rainfall in Windsor Saturday as 50 millimetres of rain hit the Rose City.

That easily surpasses the former record of 13 mm that was set back in 1991.

The result is flooded streets in Windsor and surrounding region.

While the temperature climbed to 12.6 degrees, it didn’t reach a record. The daily high for Jan. 11 was set in 2013 at 14 degrees.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is warning people to stay away from public places near rivers and streams as flooding has occurred across some trails in the region.

The LTVCA had to close the Rivard Dam on the outskirts of the Chatham to protect the south side of Chatham from flooding, it said.

Meanwhile, the Thames River flows coming out of London are expected to be high and to peak Sunday afternoon.

“As the peak works its way through the system, it is expected to cause flooding in flood flats and in low-lying areas adjacent to the river and its associated tributaries. The river is currently expected to peak Monday afternoon in Dutton, Wednesday morning in Thamesville, and late Wednesday night in Chatham,” a statement says.