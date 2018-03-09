

NDP International Trade Critic Tracey Ramsey is calling the federal government’s signing of the TransPacific Partnership a betrayal of Canadian workers.

She said the Liberal government released the text of the TPP only two weeks ago and upon signing the deal, 27 additional side letters (binding and non-binding) were released.

“The Liberals have signed an agreement today that was negotiated behind closed doors, despite overwhelming public opposition, and that experts believe will be harmful to our automotive, manufacturing and supply-managed sectors,” Ramsey said.

“I am highly critical of this signing considering the turbulent position Canada currently find itself in with our largest trading partner, the United States.”

She said the side letters in this deal, remain largely unenforceable and that the deal contains the same problems as the old TPP.

"The Liberals pushed very hard to rebrand this Conservative negotiated deal as progressive, however this agreement does not contain a gender chapter or a chapter on the rights of Indigenous peoples, and establishes very weak labour provisions.”