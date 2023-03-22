Rain showers for Windsor-Essex on Wednesday

Spring rain showers are on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Temperatures will remain in the double digits for a couple of more days but will be accompanied by the precipitation.

The average high for this time of year is 7.7 C with the region expected to reach 11 C on Wednesday.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing late this afternoon. High 11.

Wednesday Night: Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 7.

Thursday: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High 11 with temperature falling to 6 in the afternoon.

Friday: Cloudy. High 8.

Saturday: Showers. Windy. High plus 5.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Monday: Periods of rain. High 7.