Rain showers for Windsor-Essex on Wednesday
Spring rain showers are on the way for Windsor-Essex.
Temperatures will remain in the double digits for a couple of more days but will be accompanied by the precipitation.
The average high for this time of year is 7.7 C with the region expected to reach 11 C on Wednesday.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing late this afternoon. High 11.
Wednesday Night: Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 7.
Thursday: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High 11 with temperature falling to 6 in the afternoon.
Friday: Cloudy. High 8.
Saturday: Showers. Windy. High plus 5.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.
Monday: Periods of rain. High 7.
Kitchener
-
'I was so concerned': Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker testifies at inquest
The second day of the inquest into a fatal police shooting saw a number of people who knew 20-year-old Beau Baker leading up to his death testify, including with the police officer who shot him.
-
Plan to demolish affordable units for funeral home expansion draws criticism
One Kitchener city councillor described a decision from Tuesday night’s meeting as one of the hardest he has had to make in his 12 years at city hall.
-
Two officers injured, 232 charges laid by WRPS during Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day weekend
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says its officers laid 232 charges and arrested 18 people in connection to the large St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s university district.
London
-
More photos released of person wanted in relation to random stabbing
London police have released more photos of a man wanted in connection to a random stabbing. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, waring a black hat, dark sweater or coat, tight dark-coloured jeans, black boots and a white medical mask.
-
Council committee extends possible lifeline to Thames Pool
London, Ont. city councillors want more information and more opportunities for public input before making a final decision about the future of Thames Pool.
-
Bright billboards causing driver headaches and safety concerns
Some drivers in London, Ont.’s west end are raising concerns about a pair of shining digital billboards recently installed on a rail overpass.
Barrie
-
During National Impaired Driving Prevention Week woman busted for 4x legal limit
During National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, a Tottenham woman faces slew of impaired driving charges after crashing into vehicle in school parking lot.
-
Police spark debate after demanding breathalyzer at Barrie, Ont. man's home after traffic complaint
Police in Barrie sparked controversy after a video posted to social media showed officers arriving at a man's door to administer a breathalyzer test following a complaint about suspected impaired driving.
-
Ontario government questioned on Stevenson Memorial Hospital nurse layoffs
The stresses facing Stevenson Memorial Hospital were at the forefront of debate at Queen's Park Tuesday as the official opposition questioned the government's decision to allow the layoffs of over a dozen nurses.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Doug Ford sports new look after miscommunication with barber at Walmart
Doug Ford said a misunderstanding with a barber led to the shortest haircut he's ever had.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
Nasty smell in Senate chambers causes early adjournment
A pungent odour prompted a sitting of Canadian Senators to adjourn early Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple en route to India forced to turn back due to document issue
An Ontario couple's trip to India was cut short over an issue with their visa documents.
-
Premier Ford to make announcement in Oakville, Ont.
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Oakville, Ont. Wednesday morning.
-
Two men arrested in deadly Fairview Mall parking lot shooting
Police have arrested two men following a triple shooting at a popular Toronto mall that left one person dead Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Second body recovered from Old Montreal building destroyed by fire
Montreal police confirmed Tuesday evening that a second body has been recovered from the building in Old Montreal that was destroyed by a fire last week.
-
Quebec budget 2023-2024: Here are the highlights
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget.
-
'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
Atlantic
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Transportation Safety Board to report on 2020 scallop vessel sinking off Nova Scotia
The Transportation Board of Canada is to release a report Wednesday on its investigation into the sinking of a scallop dragger off Nova Scotia more than two years ago.
-
Police investigating after shots fired at Dartmouth home
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Everything was lost': Manitoba business owner victim of Instagram hack
A Winnipeg business owner is reminding others to be careful online after her social media accounts were hacked over the weekend.
-
'Full, full, full': parents left frustrated over lack of swimming lesson spots
Frustrated and left with few options – that's how many Winnipeg parents were feeling Tuesday after they couldn't get their kids into swimming lessons.
-
Calgary
-
Calgary doctor performs spine surgery on conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
-
Protest takes fight over Calgary school's name to the school board's steps
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
City of Calgary seeing three times as many potholes this year
The City of Calgary says potholes are everywhere and crews are busy trying to keep up with demand to fill them.
Edmonton
-
Latest Lucy examination reveals a uterine tumour, fails to explain breathing issue or unanimously advise relocation
Edmonton Valley Zoo is making improvements to Lucy the elephant's enclosure and routine to accommodate her for the long term after international experts did not agree she was fit to be relocated.
-
Local first responder using art as therapy creates portraits of fallen EPS officers
A Spruce Grove first responder artist created a series of portraits in memory of the pair of Edmonton Police Service constables killed in the line of duty last week.
-
'Best week of my life': Why new Oiler Nick Bjugstad loves Edmonton and its gigantic mall so much
Hockey, snow and big shopping malls are some of his favourite things so Nick Bjugstad was gushing Tuesday when talking about his new home in the Alberta capital.
Vancouver
-
Facebook Marketplace scammer asking for deposits, taking off with the cash, Vancouver business owner warns
The owner of a vintage furniture store in Vancouver’s Chinatown is warning about a Facebook Marketplace scammer who’s asking buyers for deposits and taking off with the cash.
-
‘It felt so surreal’: 18-year-old speaks out after being kicked out of SZA concert in Vancouver
An 18-year-old who got kicked out of the SZA concert in Vancouver on Sunday is pushing back against claims by Rogers Arena that he was removed after being repeatedly asked to stop dancing in the aisles.
-
Fears that 'foreign interference' investigations could stoke anti-Asian sentiment
Concerns are being raised that a probe into potential interference by China in Canadian elections could lead to more anti-Asian racism.