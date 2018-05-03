

CTV Windsor





The race is on for the mayor of Chatham-Kent.

Incumbent Randy Hope has made his intentions known that he plans to seek a fourth term in the mayor’s office, even though he said he wouldn’t run again after winning the 2014 election race.

“I just think that there's a lot to do and I want to carry that ball and continue to move it," says Hope, who claims under his watch, the municipal deficit has been reduced and unemployment has been slashed. But he wants to accomplish more.

“I’d like to see a new arena complex being built here, like to see something done with the Navistar property and revitalization because it's in the heart of our community," adds Hope.

Hope is being challenged by at least two candidates who have already filed their nomination papers.

Darrin Canniff, a one-term councillor, is running for the mayor’s office. He believes a lack of collaboration is holding back the municipality.

“We need the people of Chatham-Kent to share a vision and get excited about that and move forward with it,” says Canniff. “That's currently not happening so that is the key to me moving forward."

Canniff has been active in the community, helping with the upcoming International Plowing Match while also leading different charitable ventures, including Positivity Day.

Canniff tells CTV News one of his priorities will be to create more jobs and improve infrastructure to attract more people.

“We need recreational facilities,” says Canniff. “We need to make sure that facilities are here for kids to attract them. If we can attract good quality jobs, we're going to attract people."

Alysson Storey has also filed her nomination papers for the mayor’s job. She is campaigning on her track record as past rotary president, a former municipal worker and current advocate for the Build the Barrier campaign.

“I love this community. I want to continue to give back to this community in a leadership role," says Storey. “We need to start planning for our future instead of continuously looking backwards and I think I am a great person to lead that change."

Many more candidates are expected before the municipal election is held on October 22.

In 2014, there were seven candidates vying to be mayor in Chatham-Kent and that same number in 2006.