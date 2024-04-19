WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Queens Line closed after crash in Chatham-Kent

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police say a crash has closed a section of Queens Line.

    Queens Line between Drake Road and Merlin Road will be closed for several hours as they investigate a motor vehicle collision involving a pole.

    Hydro One crews are replacing the pole.

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    After COVID, WHO defines disease spread 'through air'

    The World Health Organization and around 500 experts have agreed for the first time on what it means for a disease to spread through the air, in a bid to avoid the confusion early in the COVID-19 pandemic that some scientists have said cost lives.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News