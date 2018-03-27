

CTV Windsor





As CTV reported last week, the city’s sewer master plan is moving along – and the public is getting the invite to take part in the process.

A stakeholder advisory committee is being launched – comprised of 12-20 members of the public, including business improvement association members and community groups.

Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk says resident feedback on the plan is key.

“This is probably one of the most critical undertakings for this city council, and for the residents, making sure we have a really robust storm and sanitary master plan,” said Kusmierczyk.

The committee will report to Dillon Consulting Ltd., which the city has contracted to assist with the master plan.

“This is an opportunity for this task force, this public stakeholder advisory committee to really get resident input on the storm and sanitary master plan, which will really be the foundational blueprint for making our city resilient in the face of catastrophic storms,” Kusmierczyk said.

If you’re interested in taking part in the committee, which will meet quarterly, visit the city’s sewer master plan website. (for link) weatheringthestorm.ca