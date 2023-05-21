Provincial Road construction advances with new street closure in Windsor

Another section of the Sixth Concession will be closed starting Tuesday, extending work on the busy neighbourhood street in South Windsor.

The Sixth Concession will be closed between Cabana Road and Provincial Road until June 5, 2023.

The street south of Provincial Road has been closed since mid-March.

Green Infrastructure Partners Inc. is installing a storm sewer and watermain under the street and will eventually rebuild the street surface with multi-use trails and new streetlights.

The Sixth Conc. work is an extension of a larger project to rebuild Provincial Road from south of Cabana Road to Legacy Park Drive.

Detours are in place and all businesses remain open during construction.