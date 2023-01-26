Province investigating tree clearing on environmentally significant land in LaSalle

Town officials and environmentalists say they have questions why trees were removed from a property west of the Todd Lane and Malden Road Roundabout.

LaSalle Mayor, Crystal Meloche, said it came to the attention of administration in March 2022.

“At that time, there was both private and public property being cleared,” she said. “The Town made a site visit and met the individuals doing the work and requested that their work stop until they obtained all appropriate approvals.”

Meloche added the town proceeded to inform various government agencies about the activity.

“To the Town’s knowledge, the owner still hasn’t secured any of the formal approvals, etc. for their property,” she said.

Environmentalists point out the property was designated as a critical habitat for the Massasauga rattlesnake by the federal government.

“The ministry’s Environmental Investigations and Enforcement Branch is investigating alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act at a privately owned site near the Ojibway Provincial Nature Reserve,” said Gary Wheeler, ministry spokesperson for environment, conservation and parks.

Neither the town nor the ministry would provide further comment as the investigation continues.