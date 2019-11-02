A rally in Chatham Saturday looked to challenge the Ford government's direction on health care.

Former CAW leader Ken Lewenza rallied supporters at the Bradley Centre in Chatham to pressure the province to move off its planned changes to public health care.

The Ontario Health Coalition is unhappy with the Progressive Conservative government's move to consolidate 14 local health integration networks into a handful of oversight bodies.

The coalition also claims the government is downloading healthcare costs onto municipalities.

Rick Nicholls, PC MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, says those at the rally are fear-mongering and stresses the government is providing more support for the healthcare system.

“I believe that the person doing the job on the frontline is the person that can best tell us how to improve that situation and to make it better. It's not all about the government and our great ideas,” he says.