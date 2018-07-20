

Members of Windsor’s Vietnamese community continue to mourn the deaths of two residents killed in a crash last weekend.

Binh Doan-Thanh, 53, and Tran Ngoc-Thi, 48, both from Windsor, were killed in a head-on crash on County Road 42 on Sunday.

Close to 100 people attended a third prayer service Thursday evening at Ste. Phillippe and Anne Vietnamese Catholic Church in west Windsor where the couple were prominent members.

The parents of five are being remembered as loving people who were well liked by the parish community.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the children. All their children are recent graduates of Catholic Central, with the exception of one, who is a current student.

The goal is to raise $2,000 per child in the family, for a total of $10,000.

Paster Vincent Nguyen tells CTV Windsor it’s been a tough week for the parish, and the family is still coming to terms with their loss.

“Definitely they are in shock,” admits Nguyen. “Whenever they talk about that, it tugs their hearts and it's like someone, a sword in their heart, so still crying and grieving."

Mike Kelic, 46, of Belle River also died in that crash.

Visitation for the couple is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Families First on Dougall starting at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Wednesday.