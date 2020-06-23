WINDSOR, ONT. -- Residents and business owners in Windsor are planning a protest after the province announced the region would not be moving to Stage 2 of reopening.

Facebook group Open Ontario July 1 has planned the event outside the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office on Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“We encourage you to make a sign on bristol board with a message to OpenWindsor Essex Now and anything else you would like to say,” said the post.

Erie Street BIA chair and owner of Mezzo Ristorante Filip Rocca is a member of the group.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Rocca. “We're just sitting back and taking this. I think it’s time to take it a little step further and maybe protest a little bit.”

Rocca said regardless of what the province decides, he plans to open his Erie Street restaurant on Canada Day.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that Windsor-Essex will not be allowed to move to Stage 2 reopening while there are several outbreaks of COVID-19 cases within the agri-farm sector.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported 32 new cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex, including 30 in agri-farm workers.