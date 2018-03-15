

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission reps say Ontario has the best funded responsible gambling program in North America.

The corporation is responding to our story last week about the concerns over a new casino moving to Chatham.

Gateway Casinos and entertainment announced last week the “Cascades” branded casino will be built on land it is acquiring from Brad-Lea Meadows at 615 Richmond St. in Chatham.

Shawn Rumble, the head of problem gambling services at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, fears there won’t be enough counsellors in the area to support a new entertainment destination.

But OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti claims problem gambling rates in Ontario have been dropping over the last 20 years.

Bitonti notes just last year, Ontario invested $19 million on responsible gambling programs, and an additional $38 million on treatment, research and prevention programs with the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care.

He adds OLG partners with counselling services in each community where there is a gaming site.