Potato fest returns with savory new spud dishes to benefit Windsor-Essex Charity

A delicious fundraiser for a Windsor-Essex charity is back to serve up spuds for a good cause this weekend.

In Honour of the Ones We Love’s all-you-can-eat Potato-Fest will take place Thursday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the St .Clair Centre for the Arts.

Potatoes extraordinaire will be ready for your delightful consumption.

For $20 potato-lovers can try soup, potato martinis, a baked potato bar equipped with fresh chives, bacon bits, and other toppings, fries and some extra special new selections for this year’s edition.

All proceeds will benefit the many programs established by In Honour of the Ones We Love.

To buy a ticket, contact tina@inhonour.ca or 519-816-287 by text message.