    • Pot on stove blamed for downtown fire

    Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor fire officials say a pot on the stove caused a fire in the downtown area.

    Crews responded to the 400 block of Windsor Avenue on Wednesday.

    Flames were showing from the exterior upper floors, according to a social media post from Windsor fire.

    Firefighters put out the blaze and conducted ventilation.

    The public was told to stay clear of the area while crews were on scene.

