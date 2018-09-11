Postal union to members: stock up on prescriptions as strike threat looms
OTTAWA - The union representing the majority of workers at Canada Post is telling its members to stock up on prescription medications in case there's a strike or lockout at the Crown agency.
The warning comes as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, CUPW, tallies the results of a strike vote that ended on Sunday.
A CUPW spokeswoman says a final vote count should be completed later this week.
If union members approve a mandate for job action, Canada Post employees could go on strike -- or be locked out -- by September 26.
The union says it still hopes to negotiate contract agreements with Canada Post.
In the meantime CUPW says members who depend on long-term medications should get prescriptions filled soon for an extended period because health benefits could be cut off during a strike or lockout.