Possibility of 'flash freeze' on the way

The special weather statement remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and all of southern Ontario.

A major winter storm is still on track to move into the area starting late Thursday as rain or snow and transitioning to rain Thursday night.

Temperatures are also expected to plummet on Friday, leading to a potential flash freeze for areas that receive the rainfall.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning and minus 3 this afternoon

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2 with temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.

Thursday: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h. High plus 4.

Friday: Periods of snow. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 3.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 8.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 9.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.