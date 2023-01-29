Positive result from LaSalle RIDE program

The LaSalle Police Department was out Friday conducting an impaired driving enforcement blitz.

In a news release, police said they stopped and investigated 585 vehicles at various locations around town and officers conducted four roadside sobriety tests.

There were no suspensions or charges laid for impaired operation of a motor vehicle on Friday.

However, officers did issue several cautions for traffic-related infractions including burnt out headlights, seat belts, insurance documents or expired licence plates.