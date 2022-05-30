Political endorsements make for tight election race in Windsor-Tecumseh

As the election draws near, all parties are scrambling in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh to lock down the open seat vacated with the retirement of NDP MPP Percy Hatfield.

Over nearly the past century, the riding — under many different naming and boundary iterations — has been held by either a Liberal or NDP member.

But political watchers are calling this one “up for grabs” in what’s expected to be a very tight race on Election Day, June 2.

NDP candidate Gemma Grey-Hall, the director of advancement at the University of Windsor and current member of Black Women of Forward Action is hoping to keep the riding orange.

“I believe the NDP has a plan to fix what matters most to you and your family,” said Grey-Hall. “Not only increasing minimum wage, but also investing in a universal pharmacare program. Dental, Vision medicine as well as mental health benefits for you and your family.”

Carrying the Liberal Party of Ontario banner is Gary Kaschak. He’s a first-term Windsor city councillor and retired Canada Border Services Agency employee.

“The platform of healthcare, childcare, long-term care, investment in the community, education, hiring 10,000 teachers, reducing class sizes is very exciting for me moving forward,” said Kaschak.

But Progressive Conservative candidate Andrew Dowie is hoping to upset the natural order of the riding. Dowie is a professional engineer with the City of Windsor who also serves on Tecumseh Town council. He’s hoping to turn the riding blue for the first time in 93 years.

“I support the Ontario PC plan that says yes to getting it done, because getting it done is what I’ve always been about in my career,” Dowie said. “Yes to rebuilding our economy with investments into the LG Stellantis EV battery plant, and the third shift over at the Windsor Assembly Plant.”

The candidate has a few mayors in his corner, including Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“It’s almost unquestionable at this point that Doug Ford is going to form the next majority government in Ontario, it would have to be a catastrophe if that didn’t happen,” Dilkens said. “Why would we not want to have seats at the table? Why would we not want our communities to win?”

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara is a card-carrying Liberal who twice ran for the party in the 90s. At a campaign event Monday at Oldcastle’s Laval Tool, McNamara also publicly endorsed the PC candidate.

“One of your top MPPs in your caucus will be Andrew Dowie, I assure you of that because I know what he’s done for our community,” said McNamara.

Doug Ford flew into the region for 90 minutes Monday, clearly sniffing a PC seat in the area with an 11th-hour stump for Dowie.

“It’s time to send Andrew Dowie and our great Windsor region candidates to Queen’s Park,” Ford told a room full of supporters. “It’s time to paint Windsor-Essex Blue in ‘22.”

CTV Windsor reached out to all candidates running in this packed ballot and only Grey-Hall, Kaschak and Dowie responded.

Also running are: