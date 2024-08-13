WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police training to take place in Chatham and Raleigh Township

    Chatham Police
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service has issued a public advisory, noting police training that will take place on Wednesday.

    From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chatham-Kent police will be completing training exercises around Paxton Drive in Chatham and Dillon Road in Raleigh Township.

    It said there is no risk to public safety in the areas and training will not interfere with public access or functions.

    What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy

    Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.

    Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials

    Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.

