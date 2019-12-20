WINDSOR -- Suspects are being sought by police, including a woman wielding a “kitchen style” knife, after a pair of knife point robberies in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service reports on Dec. 17, a man stuffed a shopping cart with a number of items inside a department store in the 4100 block of Walker Road.

Police report the man was joined by a woman and the pair exited the store at about 6:15 p.m. without even attempting to pay for any of the merchandise.

That’s when a store employee confronted the pair and the female suspect waved a knife in an “aggressive manner” say police, allowing the pair to get away.

The armed suspect is described as a white female, about 25 to 30 years old. She was wearing a black zippered coat, black high boots, black pants, grey hooded sweater and a grey/beige toque.

The other suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing black pants, black coat, white shirt, a blue toque and white Nike shoes.

A similar incident played out the very next day.

On Dec. 18, two suspects, a man and a woman, walked into a department store in the 7200 block of Tecumseh Road East around 9:00 p.m.

Both suspects loaded up shopping baskets with merchandise and headed for the exits without paying.

An employee approached the pair when a female suspect again “brandished a knife in an aggressive manner” report Windsor police.

The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a silver Pontiac Sunfire with stolen licence plates.

Police have recovered the vehicle, but the suspects remain on the loose.

The suspects’ description is similar of those involved in the Dec. 17 incident.

The female suspect is described as white, 20 to 25 years old with long, dyed red hair. She was wearing a red coat, black high boots and black pants.

The male suspect is described as white, 20 to 25 years old. He was wearing black pants, a white coat with black trim, white sweatshirt with writing, white running shoes and a black Puma baseball hat.

Police haven’t yet determined if the two incidents are related. Investigators are looking to the public for any help in identifying the suspects involved in the robberies.

There were no injuries in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 x4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-TIPS (8477) or online at catchcrooks.com.