

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Windsor Police say an elderly cyclist is listed in serious condition after he was struck by a transport truck in the city’s west end.

The incident happened just after 11a.m. Sunday at the intersection of College Avenue and Elm Street.

Police say the man in his 70's was riding his bicycle east on College Avenue when he was hit by the truck which was travelling in the same direction.

A police accident reconstruction team was called in as part of the investigation.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.