

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a jewellery store on Tecumseh Road.

Officers were called to the store in the 7200 block of Tecumseh Road East on Friday at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the business with his identity concealed with clothing while brandishing a firearm.

The suspect allegedly smashed a display case, took a quantity of jewelry and fled the area on foot.

He was last seen running eastbound from the business.

Officers searched the area and the local school boards were advised of the incident. They have since been advised that there is no immediate threat in the area. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

Roseville public school was in a hold and secure, but it was lifted before dismissal.

The Investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old, thin build, dark blue baseball hat and white scarf, black jacket and white rim around sole of shoes.

Investigators ask that you review the description and picture and call with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.