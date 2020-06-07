LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a fire caused $20,000 in damage to a Wallaceburg residence.

Emergency crews were called to an Elgin Street address around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire started in a garbage bin that was attached to the residence.

The blaze was quickly put out.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent police.