CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man related to a fraud investigation at a local gas station.

Officers say he is the suspect of a possession of stolen property and fraud investigation.

It took place at the Shell Gas Station on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Adam VanKesteren at adamv@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-436-6600 extension #87188. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.